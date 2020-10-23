Man fatally shot by CHP after leading authorities on pursuit from Chino to Barstow; officer injured

A gun recovered from the scene of a fatal CHP shooting on Oct. 22, 2020 is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers early Thursday after leading authorities on a pursuit from Chino to Barstow.

The incident unfolded about 2:40 a.m. when CHP officers took over a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that began in Chino, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The driver continued onto the northbound 15 Freeway toward the Cajon Pass, Victorville and Barstow.

“The pursuit ended just before 4 a.m., with shots fired on the northbound I-15 south of Outlet Center Drive,” authorities said without elaborating.

Both the suspect and an officer were struck by gunfire, though it is unclear who shot the officer. It is also unclear what led to the shooting and how many officers fired their weapons.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the suspect died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for a non life-threatening injury, officials said.

Investigators recovered a revolver, believed to have belonged to the suspect, at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation and no further details about the incident were released Thursday.

About 3 p.m., officials said the northbound 15 Freeway was expected to be shut down in the area for hours.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call Detective Tony Romero of the department’s specialized investigations division at 909-387-3589.