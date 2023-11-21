The man fatally shot by a California Highway Patrol officer on the 105 Freeway in Watts was an aspiring actor who struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues and was homeless, his family tells the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities say Jesse Dominguez, 34, had wandered onto the busy freeway Sunday afternoon, forcing officers to stop traffic. As an officer approached Dominguez, a struggle ensued.

“During the struggle, the pedestrian was able to access a taser he had in his possession, activated the weapon, and used the taser against the officer, CHP said in a statement.

A bystander recorded video of what unfolded next.

The officer and Dominguez wrestled on the asphalt for a few moments before the officer pulled out his service weapon and fired several shots at point-blank range, the video shows.

Dominguez died from his wounds.

Video posted to social media shows the CHP officer firing several shots, killing the man he was wrestling with. Nov. 19, 2023.

CHP says the officer acted “in fear for his safety.” Dominguez’s family, however, believes he went too far.

“I’ve pretty much ‘backed the blue’ in a lot of circumstances,” Akasha Dominguez, his stepmother told the Times. “There have been issues where [police] used excessive force. But I’ve never been on the other end. Now I have a completely different stance. This is absolutely police brutality.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice.

Family members tell the Times that Jesse Dominguez was a resident of a sober living facility not far from the scene of the shooting. His failure to make it as an actor, they say, added to his mental health challenges.

He was carrying a Taser for personal protection after being threatened by other residents, they told the Times.

The shooting has prompted calls for transparency from elected officials in Watts.

“The video is shocking and this shooting must be fully investigated expeditiously,” said Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker in a joint statement with other local representatives. “My prayers go out to the whole community who have been impacted by this and I join my fellow elected officials and civic leaders in asking for peace at this time.”

State Senator Steven Bradford went a step further.

“This appears to be an unnecessary use of deadly force,” he said. “The community deserves answers. If the roles were reversed, people would be immediately calling for murder charges.”