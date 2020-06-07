Man fatally shot by deputies after he allegedly ‘charged’ at them while holding knife in City of Industry

Authorities investigate the scene next to railroad tracks in the City of Industry where deputies fatally shot a man they said had a knife on June 8, 2020.

Officers fatally shot a man they said “charged” at them while holding a knife after finding him kneeling by railroad tracks in the City of Industry during the early hours of Sunday.

The encounter happened around 2:20 a.m. near Railroad Street and Azusa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the department’s Industry station responded to the scene after receiving a call of a person struck by a train, authorities said. They searched the area and saw a man kneeling the tracks, according to officials.

The officers approached the man, who stood up and “charged at the deputies with a knife in his hand,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Department said. That’s when at least one deputy shot the man, officials said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release his name but described him as a white man. An earlier news release described him as a Hispanic man.

The agency reported no other injuries.

At least six law enforcement vehicles remained at the scene at 8 a.m. Sunday, and the portion of the street next to the tracks appeared to be blocked off.

The Sheriff’s Department said shootings that involve deputies are investigated separately by its homicide and internal affairs bureaus with oversight by the county Office of the Inspector General. A preliminary review will determine whether an incident warrants immediate action, and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether the shooting was justified.

Authorities provided no further details about the case and asked anyone who has relevant information to call homicide bureau investigators at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.