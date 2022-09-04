Deputies opened fire during a traffic stop, fatally striking a man in Needles Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:14 p.m. near the intersection of L Street and West Broadway Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Two deputies from the Sheriff’s Station in Needles were conducting a traffic stop on a maroon, Toyota Scion with two people inside.

The passenger was determined to be a protected person in a court ordered domestic violence restraining order against the driver, identified as Nikolas McPheter.

Deputies said McPheter resisted when they attempted to detain him and a struggle ensued.

During the altercation, McPheter gained control of a deputy’s firearm and lethal force was used to stop him, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

McPheter was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division was called in to assume the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.