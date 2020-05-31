Man fatally shot by deputies in Lancaster struggled with deputies while carrying replica handgun: Officials

The 1700 block of West Avenue K in Lancaster, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man who struggled with deputies while holding a replica gun died after the deputies shot him in Lancaster on Friday evening, officials said Saturday.

The shooting took place just before 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies saw a man walking down the street and approached him, Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“As deputies contacted the suspect they saw he had a firearm in his hand,” Ortiz said. “An altercation with the suspect ensued and the suspect was taken to the ground, during which time a deputy-involved-shooting occurred.”

Paramedics took the wounded suspect to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

“A replica firearm was recovered at the scene,” Ortiz said.

No deputies were hurt during the encounter.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

