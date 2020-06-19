Man fatally shot by deputies near Gardena

Officials investigate after deputies fatally shot a man in an unincorporated county area near Gardena on June 18, 2020.

A man died after he was shot during an encounter with deputies in an unincorporated county area near Gardena on Thursday, officials said.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect, a male adult was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene,” Deputy James Nagao of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No deputies were hurt, he said.

No further details were released as the investigation remained in its early stages

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.