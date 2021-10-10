Man fatally shot by Lompoc Police Department officers: Sheriff’s Office

A man was shot and killed by Lompoc Police Department officers on Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The man, whom authorities did not name, became involved in a standoff with police after they responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at 6:33 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man barricaded himself inside a residence and refused to come out, and when he eventually came to the door, he pointed a handgun at police officers before the officers opened fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was fatally wounded, but the three officers who were involved, who also have not yet been identified, were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, while the Police Department is investigating the original call of an assault with a deadly weapon, as well as an administrative investigation into the use of force.