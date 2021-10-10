Man fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department near Whittier

A man was fatally shot by at least one Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in West Whittier-Los Nietos on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Obregon Street near Eduardo Avenue at 4:53 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No deputies were injured, but the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.