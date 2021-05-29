Man fatally shot by Placentia police after allegedly firing gun at officers

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police in Placentia after he allegedly fired a gun at officers Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:10 a.m., when officers saw a “suspicious occupied vehicle” parked behind a closed, vacant business in the 800 block of North Rose Drive, according to the Placentia Police Department.

As officers attempted to make contact with the man inside the vehicle, he shot at officers, striking the front windshield of a patrol unit and “an officer involved shooting occurred,” the Police Department said.

The suspect was shot during the gunfire, and police immediately began performing life saving measures, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the man to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead, officials said, adding that the suspect’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man had stepped out of the vehicle before firing at the officers, or how many officers fired back.

No officers were injured in the gunfire exchange.

A loaded handgun was later recovered at the scene, police said.

The Placentia Police Department is conducting an internal investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile, the officers involved had activated their body cameras at the time of the shooting and video footage has been sent to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, which is also conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, the department said.

Further details about the suspect, why police found his parked vehicle suspicious and what led to the gunfire weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Placentia police detectives at 714-993-8146.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.