Man fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing the gun at officers in Riverside

Riverside police fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at them Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 8:20 a.m., when members of the agency’s Public Safety Engagement Team were in “an area they frequently check on due to it being a common area for those experiencing homelessness” along the 3700 block of Elizabeth Street, said Officer Ryan Railsback, spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

Officers were conducting outreach when they attempted to make contact with a man, police said.

“The suspect began walking away then turned toward the officers, produced a handgun, then pointed it at them,” Railsback said. “An officer-involved shooting then occurred.”

The suspect was struck the gunfire, police said. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

No officers or members of the outreach team were injured in the confrontation, police said.

Authorities said a handgun was found next to where the suspect was shot.

In accordance with protocol, the Riverside County Department Force Investigations Detail will be leading the investigation into the incident.