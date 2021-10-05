Man fatally shot by police at 105 and 710 Freeway overpass in Paramount

A man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers along a freeway overpass in Paramount Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred about 8:40 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at the 710 Freeway overpass, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

It is unclear exactly what led to the shooting, but the man, described as a suspect, was injured. Both the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol apparently fired at the man during the incident, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No further details about the incident or the man have been released.

No Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured during the incident, but it is unclear if any CHP officers suffered injuries.

The incident prompted the closure of the Paramount Boulevard onramp and the interchange, according to the CHP.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.