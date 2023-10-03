Police in Anaheim fatally shot a man during an encounter at a gas station Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue, according to Anaheim Police.

The circumstances were not immediately available.

The scene of a fatal police shooting in at Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim, Calif. on Oct. 3, 2023. (KTLA)

“The first police cars were at the apartments about a half a block east,” a witness who was driving through the area told KTLA’s Chip Yost. “I drove further west on Orangewood and heard gunshots … and I could see the body on the ground in the parking.”

A large crime scene perimeter encompassed the ARCO gas station and several lanes of both Harbor Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue around the intersection.

