Man fatally shot by police was holding bloody knives, advanced towards officers: LAPD

A man fatally shot by police in Van Nuys Sunday was holding bloody knives and had advanced towards officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers got a 911 call around 5 p.m. reporting a man with a knife in front of a home on the 6400 block of Matilija Avenue.

When police arrived to the area of Matilija Avenue and Victory Boulevard, they found a man in his 40s with bloody knives in both hands, LAPD spokesman Bruce Borihanh said in a news conference.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, telling the man to give up and drop his weapons, according to Borihanh.

“The suspect failed to comply with the officers orders to drop the knife, and at some point, the suspect advanced towards the officers,” Borihanh said.

Police used less-lethal munitions, including a 40 millimeter foam round, and then “an officer-involved-shooting occurred,” LAPD said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the man’s name.

The knives were recovered at the scene and booked as evidence.

It’s unclear whose blood was on the knives. Police said no officers were injured during the incident and there were no reports of civilian injuries in the area Sunday.

LAPD earlier said they got reports that the man was standing on a vehicle, vandalizing tires with a knife and at one point held the knife to his throat.

The police shooting remains under investigation. Investigators were reviewing footage of the incident, including from body-worn cameras and surveillance video.

“Anything could have happened,” Borihanh said. “A guy running around with two bloody knives in his hands. Anything could happen. Luckily, the officers responded quickly and were able to address the situation. Unfortunately, the suspect was injured and died at scene. But no other community members were injured.”