Man fatally shot by Rialto police after allegedly stabbing officer, injuring another

A screenshot from a video released by Rialto police on Nov. 6, 2020 shows a man attacking an officer with a knife.

A man was fatally shot by police in Rialto last week after allegedly stabbing an officer and injuring another, officials said.

The incident unfolded at about 6:20 a.m. Friday when police responded to a gas station at 280 East Foothill Blvd. for a report of a shooting victim.

As officers were investigating the shooting, a man, later identified as David Viveros, “approached one of the officers while he was seated in his patrol car and violently attacked him while armed with a knife,” police said in a news release.

Video released by police on Friday shows the suspect dropped the knife at one point, but picked it back up.

Two other officers ran to the patrol car to help and used a Taser on the suspect twice, but Viveros allegedly continued attacking the officers.

At one point, Viveros allegedly stabbed one of the officers in the abdomen, police said.

One of the officers then fired several rounds at Viveros, who eventually died at the scene.

Two officers were transported to a hospital with injuries, and one remains hospitalized with the stab wound, police said. He is expected to recover.

Police said Viveros, 26, San Bernardino, was not involved in the initial shooting, but it is unclear what led to the attack on the officers.