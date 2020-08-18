Man fatally shot by San Bernardino police after allegedly pointing gun at officers, pulling trigger

Santos Anthony Villegas is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 17, 2020.

A man who police say pointed a gun at them and tried to shoot is dead after officers opened fire in San Bernardino Monday afternoon.

The incident began shortly before 3:30 p.m. when officers tried to stop 36-year-old Santos Anthony Villegas near the intersection of 11th Street and G Street, the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

Villegas, who police said was involved in what they only described as an “earlier incident,” allegedly turned and produced a handgun when officers gave him commands to stop.

He then pointed the gun in the direction of one of the officers and pulled the trigger but the weapon did not fire, according to the news release.

San Bernardino police released these images of a person holding a gun (left) and a gun recovered after officers opened fire on Aug. 17, 2020. (San Bernardino Police Department)

Villegas ran from the scene and hid in a nearby yard as officers chased him on foot, police said.

When officers located Villegas, he again pointed a gun at the officers but this time police opened fire, the news release stated.

Villegas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released images of what they described as Villegas pointing a gun at them, and the gun they recovered at the scene.

The gun was described as a green, .22 caliber semi-automatic.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Please see the attached press release regarding the Officer Involved Shooting from today. pic.twitter.com/YHfpsQ9P3B — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) August 18, 2020