Man fatally shot by Valley Glen neighbor over loud music dispute: LAPD

A 35-year-old man was shot to death following a “heated” dispute over loud music at his Valley Glen apartment building over the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an LAPD news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Eduard Avetisyan.

His neighbor, 66-year-old Onik Derhovansian, remained at the apartment and turned himself in, LAPD officials said.

Derhovansian was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into jail. His bail was set at $2 million, inmate records showed.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting transpired after what they described as a “heated neighbor dispute over loud music,” the release stated.

Derhovansian had confronted the victim, who lived in the unit above him, and demanded he come downstairs, according to police. When Avetisyan did so, he was shot multiple times.

No further details were released about the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LAPD detectives J. Haggis at 818-374-1927 or R. Secor at 213-693-5918. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477 or by going to www.lacrimestoppers.org.