Man fatally shot during dispute outside strip club in North Hills

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A man was shot and killed during a dispute outside a strip club in North Hills early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside Synn Gentleman’s Club near the intersection of Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was picking up his girlfriend who works at the club when he got into a dispute with another man in the parking lot, LAPD Lt. Joseph Kalyn said.

The other man then opened fire, striking the victim who later died at a hospital.

LAPD was still searching for the gunman later Monday morning.

The suspect was described as being an Asian man in his late 40s who drove off in a 2017 black Honda Accord.

Police said it appears the altercation was over a parking dispute.

“My understanding is the victim was parked in a handicap stall,” Kalyn said.

Authorities have not identified the victim and no further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News