Man fatally shot during dispute outside strip club in North Hills

A man was shot and killed during a dispute outside a strip club in North Hills early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside Synn Gentleman’s Club near the intersection of Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was picking up his girlfriend who works at the club when he got into a dispute with another man in the parking lot, LAPD Lt. Joseph Kalyn said.

The other man then opened fire, striking the victim who later died at a hospital.

LAPD was still searching for the gunman later Monday morning.

The suspect was described as being an Asian man in his late 40s who drove off in a 2017 black Honda Accord.

Police said it appears the altercation was over a parking dispute.

“My understanding is the victim was parked in a handicap stall,” Kalyn said.

Authorities have not identified the victim and no further details were immediately available.