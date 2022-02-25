Man fatally shot following possible road rage incident on 15 Freeway in Victorville

A man was shot and killed Thursday night after what was described by authorities as a possible road rage incident on the 15 Freeway in Victorville.

The incident involved the driver of a black GMC SUV and an unidentified driver in a sedan, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on the freeway south of Nisqualli Road about 7:45 p.m. when some type of incident occurred between the drivers.

Both drivers exited on Nisqualli Road and stopped on the right shoulder of the off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The drivers then exited their vehicles, at which point the driver of the unidentified sedan pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The driver of the GMC was struck and died at the scene, the release stated.

The deceased driver was described only has a Hispanic man and has not been identified.

The driver of the sedan got back in his vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No description of the shooter or his vehicle were available.

Anyone with further information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call Officer Kavert at 909-806-2484.