Man fatally shot in 2nd police shooting near UC Riverside this week

A young man was shot and killed by police officers Tuesday in the second police shooting near UC Riverside in two days, officials said.

Police originally responded around 4:50 p.m. to a report of vandalism involving a person with a gun near the corner of Iowa and University avenues, according to Riverside police Officer Javier Cabrera.

Responding officers saw a man matching the suspect description who took off running with a gun. As they chased the man down University Avenue, at least one officer opened fire near Cranford Avenue, police said.

The man was struck at least once and died at the scene, Cabrera said.

Authorities have not identified the man, describing him only as a young male adult.

A second suspect believed to have somehow been involved was taken into custody, according to Cabrera.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

The scene of Tuesday’s shooting is only about a block away from where Riverside police shot a man who’d allegedly rammed into their patrol car shortly after midnight Monday.

The man shot in that incident was gravely injured. No update was provided on his condition Tuesday.

Further details will be made available in an official press release tomorrow. — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) March 10, 2021