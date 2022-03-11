Man fatally shot in apartment near Cal State Northridge; killer sought

A killer is on the run Friday after fatally shooting his victim in an apartment located near the CSUN campus, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a residential complex in the 18400 block of Dearborn Street.

A female who lived in the building with a roommate brought a man into their apartment and an altercation quickly ensued, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

That’s when investigators say the roommate shot and killed the visitor.

“For one reason or another the suspect became upset with him and shot him,” Detective Steve Castro said.

The victim, described only as a male about 31 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the apartment on foot, and it was unclear if he still had the gun with him.

Castro did not provide a description of the suspect but said that police “have a very good idea of who the person is.”

The female who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting is cooperating with investigators.

The motive for the shooting was still unknown and Castro said that although the three people in the apartment knew each other, he did not think any of them were romantically involved.

“It’s not a crime of passion at all. It’s just a dispute and something that really wasn’t even necessary. Absolutely not,” Castro said.

He also added that the incident was not drug related.

Authorities are trying to determine if there are any working cameras on the property that may help with the investigation.

Castro said that neither the victim or the suspect were affiliated with CSUN.