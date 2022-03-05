Man fatally shot in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area, officials say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Saturday night.

The investigation is taking place toward the rear of a property in the 4600 block of Coliseum Street, according to Officer Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department, and the man is believed to have been about 30 years old.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The 4600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the 4600 block of Coliseum Street both back up to a shared alley.

No one has been transported from the scene, Prange added.

No information about suspects is available, Orris said.