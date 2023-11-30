The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Bell Police Department with an investigation after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was shot a few minutes before 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Gage Avenue in Bell, the LASD said in a news release.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene shows an investigator placed evidence markers in the street and close to a nearby building and its front porch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.