Man fatally shot in Chino had dodged Mexican Mafia death sentence for 26 years

A watchtower at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City, the facility where Donald “Little Man” Ortiz first joined the Mexican Mafia.(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

It took 26 years for death to catch up to Donald Ramon Ortiz.

A member of the Mexican Mafia, Ortiz was cast out of the criminal organization in the mid-1990s after angering other members. Ortiz, they decided, should be killed. For the next quarter-century, as he cycled through county jails, state prisons and brief stints on the street, he wore a target on his back.

Ortiz knew he was a marked man. Authorities knew it too. Whenever they discovered a plot to kill Ortiz or he was attacked in prison, they’d offer to protect him. His answer was always the same: I can take care of myself.

Then, last month, a man walked up to Ortiz and fired a bullet into his head, leaving him to die in the street in Chino. He was 59 years old.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Luck runs out for Donald "Little Man" Ortiz, who refused offers of protection after being banished and marked for death by the powerful Mexican Mafia.https://t.co/eqhdbnmoTw — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 22, 2021