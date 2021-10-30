Man fatally shot in Compton: Sheriff’s Department

A man was fatally shot in Compton Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of North Bowen Avenue at about 10:05 a.m., according to authorities.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To submit information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

