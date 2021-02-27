Man fatally shot in East Los Angeles: LASD

An investigation into a fatal shooting of a man that happened in East Los Angeles on Friday night is underway.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the shooting death of a male Hispanic adult.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in 100 block of North Herbert Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the East L.A. Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found the victim, a man in his 30s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The Sheriff’s Department did not release any suspect information or motive for the fatal shooting.



Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.