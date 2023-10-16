A man was fatally shot in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Sunday evening.

The man, whose name has not been released but who is believed to be 35 to 40 years old, was shot at about 8:15 p.m. at East 96th Place and South Alameda Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the shooter or shooters was available, nor was anything released about the vehicle they used.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.