Los Angeles police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a man in Boyle Heights on June 13.

Around 4:27 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the 3400 block of Emery Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Noah Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an LAPD news release.

Emergency crews provided medical treatment, but Martinez succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives recovered expended casings.

There were no witnesses and it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Arroyo or Detective Abundis of the Operations Central Bureau Homicide at 213-996-4104.