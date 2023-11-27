A man was fatally shot in Lancaster early Monday morning.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso in the 43900 block of Delgado Court at about 12:15 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

That man, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the shooter has been made public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.