Man fatally shot in Lancaster

The 3100 block of West Avenue L2 in Lancaster, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Homicide detectives were investigating the deadly shooting of a man in Lancaster early Wednesday.

The shooting was first reported just after 9 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 3100 block of West Avenue L2, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department information bureau.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Medrano said in a written statement.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.