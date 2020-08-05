Man fatally shot in Long Beach after altercation: Police

The 700 block of Cerritos Avenue in Long Beach is shown in a Google Street View image.

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach following an altercation with another man, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday along the 700 block of Cerritos Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim lying in an alley with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

The victim was apparently involved in an argument with another man who left the area before police arrived, officials said.

It is unclear what the dispute was about. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to call homicide detectives Shea Robertson or Travis Harris at (562) 570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS.