1 man fatally shot, another wounded in Lynwood: Sheriff’s Department

A man was shot and killed in Lynwood Thursday and a second gunshot victim is in a nearby hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The 52-year-old man who was killed, whose identity was not released, was shot at about 6:55 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Euclid Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

He was found unresponsive in the complex’s courtyard and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities added.

The second man, who is 49 years old, was found once he was already at a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The gun used in the attack has not been found, and the Sheriff’s Department has not released any information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.