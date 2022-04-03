The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Palmdale Sunday evening.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was shot near the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q 12 at about 7:38 p.m., the LASD said in a release.

Deputies found the man suffering from a gunshot to the upper torso, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and the LASD had no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stopper” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.