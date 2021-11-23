Man fatally shot in Palmdale: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

A man is dead after he was shot in Palmdale Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting in the 37900 block of Palm Vista Avenue was reported shortly before 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.