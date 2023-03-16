Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Palms on Thursday night.

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of Military Avenue around 8:34 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing at the time, authorities said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said LAPD. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and remains at large, police said.

He is described as a black man who is around 34 years old. He stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green True Religion sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball cap, authorities said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black-colored Honda CRV.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.