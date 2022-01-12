Man fatally shot in Panorama City

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who fatally shot a 24-year-old man in Panorama City Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Parthenia Street and Rester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim, Ramon Contreras, laying on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A man was seen running away from the scene with a woman, and the shooting appeared to be gang related, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call LAPD Valley bureau homicide detectives at 818-374 -9550.