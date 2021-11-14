Man fatally shot in Pico Rivera: LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Pico Rivera on Sunday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso when deputies arrived in the 9500 block of Dork Street at about 3:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies, who were responding to a reported traffic collision that potentially included a hit-and-run, removed the man from the car he was inside and began lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.