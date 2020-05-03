Man fatally shot in Pico Rivera

The intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Acacia Avenue in Pico Rivera, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died after he was found shot in a commercial neighborhood along Whittier Boulevard in Pico Rivera on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported just after 2:20 p.m. at Whittier Boulevard and Acacia Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Nabeel Mitry.

Deputies encountered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Mitry said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

No further information, including a suspect description or motive, was available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.