Man fatally shot in Pico-Union after altercation with 3 other men: LAPD

A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after an altercation with a group of men, police reported.

Officers responded to the area of 11th and Arapahoe streets about 4 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Police told KTLA the shooting happened after the victim and three other men were involved in some sort of altercation. One man shot the victim and then the group fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.