Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Pomona Monday night.

The unidentified victim was found near the intersection of County Road and Camphor Place at about 11:30 p.m., the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and the motive for the crime remains unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).