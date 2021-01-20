Man fatally shot in Redondo Beach hotel: Police

Hotels along the 2400 block of Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach are shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was fatally shot in the hallway of a Redondo Beach hotel, officials said Wednesday.

Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department responded to a hotel along the 2400 block of Marine Avenue about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Three hotels are in a complex in the area.

They found a man who appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. CPR was performed, but the man died at the scene, police said in a news release.

He was only described as being in his mid to late 20s.

Police have not identified any witnesses to the crime, nor do they have a description of the assailant.

Anyone with information about the incident can call or text the Redondo Beach Police Tip Line at 310-339-2362 or email their information to crimetips@redondo.org.