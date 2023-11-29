The search is on for a gunman Wednesday after a man was fatally shot in a San Dimas neighborhood.

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Hawbrook Drive regarding a medical rescue call at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Deputies investigate a fatal shooting in San Dimas on Nov. 28, 2023. (Inlandnews)

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

“I know him because we are the same church … I feel loss … I can not believe that,” neighbor Arka Sujna said following the shooting.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s department stated.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation but authorities do not believe it was part of a home invasion robbery.

“I’m deeply troubled that this incident occurred in our city and violence has no place here. Being an active investigation, please cooperate with our deputies and report any leads,” San Dimas City Council member Ryan Vienna posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.