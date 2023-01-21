A man was fatally shot in South Gate Saturday morning, and the South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the killing.

The victim, only identified as an adult man, was found in the 9400 block of State Street at about 11:45 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the LASD said in a news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators have not released any information on the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.