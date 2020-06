The intersection of 67th Street and Western Avenue in South L.A. is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square area of South L.A. Wednesday night, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the intersection of 67th Street and Western Avenue about 9:40 p.m. for a call about a shooting.

They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

Police had no information about the shooter, but described the incident as gang related.