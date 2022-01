A man in his 40s was shot and killed in Sun Valley Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 11:12 a.m., when police were called to the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Strathern Street, according to Officer Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department, Delatorre added.

No information about the shooter was available.