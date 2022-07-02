A man was fatally shot in Westmont on Saturday, officials said.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, was shot an unknown number of times in the 1000 block of West Imperial Highway at about 5:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said in an alert.

The victim was declared dead at a local hospital, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.