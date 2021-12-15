Man fatally shot in Whittier: Sheriff’s Department

A man was shot and killed in unincorporated Whittier Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was found by deputies at about 6:52 a.m. near Lambert Road and 1st Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies found the victim, he was unresponsive on a sidewalk and suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

The shooting occurred about an hour after the Sheriff’s Department wounded a suspect in South Whittier.