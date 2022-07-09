A man is dead after he was shot while standing on a Wilmington sidewalk Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Watson Avenue and L Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a man believed to be about 20 years old, was standing on a sidewalk when his assailant’s vehicle pulled up. The shooter, a man, got out and fired multiple rounds before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing.