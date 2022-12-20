Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man outside a shopping center in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Roscoe Boulevard near the Canyon Plaza Shopping Center.

Officers were redirected to Pacifica Hospital of the Valley about two miles away after learning the victim had been shot multiple times and was already there.

Video showed a white van apparently used to transport the victim parked outside the hospital with its doors open and police tape around it.

The victim, described only as a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Police are searching for the gunman but did not provide any further information or description of the suspect.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.