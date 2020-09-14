Man fatally shot on patio outside Duke’s Bar & Grill in Riverside after argument

A man was fatally shot on the patio of Duke’s Bar & Grill in Riverside late Sunday after an argument with another man, and police on Monday said the gunman was still outstanding.

The shooting was reported at 10:14 p.m. at the bar located in the 3200 block of Iowa Avenue, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. Responding officers found the man on the bar’s back patio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument, which led to security escorting the suspect from the business,” Riverside Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said. “Within a few minutes, the suspect returned to the rear outdoor patio and shot the victim several times.”

The gunman fled the bar before officers arrived to the scene.

Police said paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department responded and performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name is being withheld pending the Riverside County coroner’s investigation and notification of his family.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is being handled by detectives with the Robbery – Homicide Unit and Gang Intelligence Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov, or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tipsters can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” and reference report number 200024191.