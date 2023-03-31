Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Culver City Thursday night.
The unidentified man was found at about 10:45 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to the Culver City Police Department.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Footage from the scene shows police tape around a 7-Eleven parking lot, with a white Mitsubishi sedan crashed into a building adjacent to the convenience store parking lot.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.